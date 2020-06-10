Businessman and member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alfred Agbesi Woyome, has asked his critics to direct questions relating to his infamous judgement debt saga to the Government of Ghana.

According to Mr. Woyome, the Government of Ghana and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) should come out to explain to Ghanaians how the GHS51 million was disbursed.

“The Government of Ghana is in a better position to tell you how much money has gone to who and who.”

“They had EOCO take all the accounts. They know and have all the evidence. They know where this went to and where that went to. They should come out and tell the people [of Ghana],” he said on Face to Face on Citi TV.

Mr. Woyome has been engaged in a legal tussle with the government since 2013, after the Supreme Court on June 14, 2013, ordered him to refund all monies wrongfully paid him in the form of the judgment debt.

The businessman has since maintained that he is innocent in the matter and has tried unsuccessfully to seek redress at different courts.

“It is also erroneous to say that when a new Government came, I run to court. This matter was there, together with the security forces and the AG until there was a change of power.”

Chief Justice advises Woyome to settle debt or face sale of property

The state has secured an order from the court to sell Woyome’s properties to defray the debt.

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah earlier this month, advised Alfred Woyome, to find money to settle his debt to avoid the sale of his properties.

Justice Yeboah made the comment during the hearing of an application by the Attorney General seeking clearance from the court for the State to take over Mr. Woyome’s properties instead of selling them.

The properties include two mansions at Trassaco Estate, a house at Kpehe where he resides, an office complex of Anator Holdings, a residential building at Abelemkpe and a stone quarry in the Eastern Region including its plants and equipment.

The case was adjourned to 24th of June due to the unavailability of the lawyer of Alfred Woyome.