Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of scheming to rig the 2020 elections by manipulating the electoral process.

According to him, the government is engaging in the act because it fears that Ghanaians will not renew its mandate in the December 2020 polls.

Addressing a press conference in Accra today, June 25, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said the government’s attempt to “systemically disenfranchise eligible citizens of this country,” is to cover up for its poor performance.

“This represents the handiwork of a desperate incumbent that on account of its very poor performance in government, sees its very political survival only through the prism of manipulation of the electoral process to exclude a section of Ghanaians who they suspect may not renew their mandate at the polls,” he said.