Greenleaf Vegetable Estate has been crowned the winner of the Livingfields AgriChallenge.

The grand finale of the Livingfields AgriChallenge came off on Saturday, June 13, 2020, with an exciting climax on Citi TV.

3 Farms placed second while PAHA Veggie Farms and DJK Farms placed third and fourth respectively.

Team members of Greenleaf Vegetable Estate benefitted from GHS100,000 worth of prizes comprising of a cash amount of GHS 20,000 and GHS 80,000 inputs packages (hybrid seeds, fertilizer and Crop Protection Products).

They will also enjoy a fully-paid trip to BASF Agricultural Solutions, Ludwigshafen, Germany.

For placing second, members of 3 Farms are benefited from GHS60,000 worth of prizes which includes a cash prize of GHS10,000 and input packages for production. They will also enjoy a fully-paid trip to Pannar, Greytown, South Africa.

Members of PAHA Veggie Farms also benefited from a prize value of GHS25,000 comprising a cash prize of GHS 5,000 and input package support to undertake production for placing third.

The team will also enjoy a weekend hangout at Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort, Akosombo, Ghana.

The last team, DJK Farms, is also getting input package support of GHS15,000 and a visit to the Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort, Akosombo, Ghana for a weekend vacation.

About Livingfields AgriChallenge

Livingfields AgriChallenge, is an initiative of RMG Ghana Ltd, aimed at making agribusiness attractive as an employment avenue for young graduates by creating pre-started farm environments and land rental facilities for them to walk in and start a farming venture.

This is based on the belief that Ghana’s self-sufficiency in food production lies in the hands of the vibrant young educated Ghanaian.

The 5-year project received the first cohort of trainees in June 2019 to begin the Challenge.

Trainees have undergone a variety of theme-based challenges geared towards equipping them for the world of works; agronomic training, fieldwork, business development, fun activities.

Each activity or challenge was graded based on the output or objectives of each challenge.

The grand finale witnessed an aggregation of all the scores.

The event had trainees report on their entire stay at the Livingfields to the judges and faculty.

Companies formed

Trainees in the various teams planned to formalize their groups into companies, under the Registrar General’s Department.

The proposed team companies were PAHA Veggie Farms, 3 Farms, DJK Farms, and Greenleaf Vegetable Estate.

The groups planned to present their final pitches for funding after exiting the Livingfields.

Livingfields will continue to provide the needed support the upcoming companies will need in order to succeed in the agribusiness space.

Livingfields AgriChallenge was produced by PB Studios Africa with Citi TV and UTV being media partners.

The show was also supported and partnered by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), RMG Commodities, Glofert, Eden Tree, BASF, Pannar, Ransboat & Company Ltd, Win Investment, COA Graphix, Della Patternz, Integrity Commodities, Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort and Fidelity Bank.