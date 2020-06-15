Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu, who contracted COVID-19, appears to have been discharged from hospital for home treatment, according to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister.

“He [Agyeman Manu] told me is home. He is in good spirits,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said when clarifying the status of Health Minister.

At a press briefing on Monday evening, the Information Minister noted that “he [Agyeman Manu] is not physically sick but he is taking the medication he has been given and he is responding to treatment.”

Mr. Agyeman Manu was receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after contracting COVID-19.

Earlier on Monday, Mr. Agyeman Manu in a message on Facebook said he was responding to treatment.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the President and all Ghanaians for your well wishes and prayers. By the grace of God, I’m responding to treatment,” the Minister said.

He is the first high profile government official to have been confirmed positive for the virus.

President Akufo-Addo during his 11th address to the nation on government’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana wished Mr. Agyeman Manu a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

“Let us wish our hardworking Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, MP for Dormaa Central, a speedy recovery from the virus, which he contracted in the line of duty, and is in a stable condition,” the President urged.

Ghana’s current COVID-19 case count stands at 11,964 with 4,258 recoveries and 54 deaths.