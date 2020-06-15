Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu is responding to treatment after contracting the novel Coronavirus.

Mr. Agyeman Manu in a Facebook post expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the well wishes.

Ghanaians have been wishing Agyeman Manu a speedy recovery since Saturday after Citi News reported the COVID-19 status of the Minister.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the President and all Ghanaians for your well wishes and prayers. By the grace of God, I’m responding to treatment,” the Minister stated.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu is currently receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after he got infected with COVID-19.

The Health Minister who announced Ghana’s first COVID-19 case in a night broadcast on Thursday, March 12, 2020, is the first high profile government official to have confirmed positive for the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

He is known for urging the public to be cautious of the virus during his regular appearances at the bi-weekly press briefings on COVID-19 by the Information Ministry which has been put on hold for a while.

President Akufo-Addo during his 11th address to the nation on government’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana wished Mr. Agyeman Manu, a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

“Let us wish our hardworking Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, MP for Dormaa Central, a speedy recovery from the virus, which he contracted in the line of duty, and is in a stable condition,” the President urged.

Meanwhile, Ghana currently COVID-19 case count stands at 11,964 with 4,258 recoveries and 54 deaths.

Follow @Khaptain4real

