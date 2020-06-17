Insurance group, Hollard Ghana has announced an initiative to enable more people to create and secure a better future. Dubbed “H.Insured: All about insurance” the initiative is a webinar series to be held this month of June at 4 pm on Fridays, June 19th, and 26th, as part of the company’s insurance month activities.

The H.Insured webinar series will be different to the usual industry webinar format. It will be jargon-free and conversational to help demystify insurance.

Attendees will find answers to their questions about how insurance relates to their individual and business lives.

“It’s not about what could go wrong but what can go right;” “How to safeguard your family, possessions, and self;” “What COVID-19 teaches us about insurance;” “Ready for the new normal? Insurance in Ghana” and more, are the discussion topics in the H.Insured webinar series.

H.Insured will feature resource persons from the insurance industry who understand the needs of Ghanaians and can speak to their various interests in relation to insurance. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and get instant responses.

On the company’s motivation for the webinar series, the Group Head Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Cynthia E. Ofori-Dwumfuo, said, “It’s simple. We want more people to understand why insurance allows them to live free, without worry. We are at a unique moment in time. COVID-19 has moved Ghanaians online. They are working and consuming information digitally and so it makes sense to reach them via digital.”

“We do well by doing good at Hollard. With H.Insured, we can positively impact more people than we could with a physical event. It’s free, so we look forward to seeing people from all walks of life join the H’Insured live events,” Ms. Ofori-Dwumfuo added.

Highlight of the webinar series is the post-COVID-19 industry discussion on June 25 to feature industry heads, stalwarts and representatives.

Interested attendees can join any of the webinars by clicking here to join the event on the 19th or 26th. Alternatively, they can visit Hollard Ghana or Hollard Life social media pages and click on provided links there to access the event on Microsoft Teams.

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand.

With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but Headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customized to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance which operated in Ghana for over 25 years.

Hollard offers various life and general insurance products including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, home, and more; and can be reached via the following means: 0501603967 (Hollard Insurance) and 0501533698 (Hollard Life).