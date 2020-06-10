Hollard Insurance has launched the industry-first virtual insurance chatbot in Ghana with the goal to make insurance more accessible to Ghanaians via popular messaging channels such as WhatsApp.

The innovative product, called Hollard ChatInsure is currently hosted on WhatsApp, by an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, called “Araba Hollard.”

Araba is the first virtual insurer in the country offering end-to-end insurance services all within the messaging application and without human intervention. Users could simply save her number, 0242 426 412 and message her on WhatsApp to access her services.

Araba offers renters and homeowners, Home and Home Contents insurance.

Clients can initiate, process, pay and receive policy documents on WhatsApp covering burglary, fire and allied perils to their possessions and physical building structure.

The initiative is being innovatively launched virtually with a live show at the company’s head-office, streamed from its Facebook and Instagram pages, and on Joy and Citi FM Facebook pages.

The launch is anchored by ace TV and radio personality Naa Ashokor Mensah-Doku.

Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo made the following remarks about the virtual insurer:

“We are living in an increasingly digital world, driven by the constraints of COVID-19. At Hollard, we constantly seek ways to make it easier for Ghanaians to access insurance, so this digital insurance product aligns perfectly. Ghanaians love using WhatsApp, so our product makes it easier for them to do what they love while creating and securing a better future for themselves. Insurance right in their palms, no paperwork!”

“Araba Hollard is a true ‘Hollardite.’ She is sharp, helpful, and professional but embodies the vibrant and unconventional virtues of Hollard. She understands that your home and household possessions mean the world to you. You want to live free without worrying about the unexpected. She’s your personal virtual insurer and she’s got you covered. Meet Araba Hollard on WhatsApp 0242 426 412.”

About Hollard Ghana

The country’s favourite insurance group Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand.

With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil, but Headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customized to the unique risks Ghanaians face.

Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance which operated in Ghana for over 25 years.