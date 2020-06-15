Three staff of Accra-based Hot FM are expected to report at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service today, Monday, to assist in investigations on Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei.

The three, Isaac Darko Boamah, Awal Saeed Mohammed and one called “Gargantuan” lady were at the scene when National Security operatives arrested Prophet Kwabena Owusu last week.

The self-styled prophet is being investigated for allegedly issuing threats against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa and reportedly making accusations against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

A communication from the police administration dated June 11, signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku and addressed to the General Manager of the radio station asked management to release the three staff on Monday, June 15 to assist in the investigation.

“It would be appreciated if you could release the host of the show, Mr. Isaac Darko Boamah, Mr. Awal Saeed Mohammed, and the said lady to report to Superintendent/IU at the CID Headquarters, 4th floor, room 13 on Monday, 15/06/2020 at 1000hrs to assist with investigations,” the letter noted.

Hot FM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, spoke to Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei on Facebook Live on the back of some statements he allegedly made a few days earlier concerning the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The pastor in a viral video allegedly warned Jean Mensa to suspend the plans to compile a new voters register or risk being killed.

He also made comments concerning the death of Abuakwa North MP, J.B. Danquah-Adu in 2016.

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei, the General Overseer of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministries, was arrested during the interview with Hot FM at a “secret location” in Accra.

He has been slapped with charges of threat of death, offensive conducive to the breach of peace and possession of narcotic drugs

Meanwhile, a drug test conducted on Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei reportedly tested positive for tramadol and cannabis.