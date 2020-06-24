Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has refuted claims he has been sharing money to his constituents in a bid to get their votes in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Face to Face, he said he has been focused on catering for the “essential needs of people” in his constituency through the benevolence of some friends.

“I don’t share money, I share the essentials people need. I use the money to buy [the essentials for] them. My source of money is from benevolent people.”

“I am not on social media sharing money, nobody has ever seen me sharing money. If I have ever distributed money someone should come out and say,” he added.

Mr. Dumelo, who is running to represent the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on the ticket of the NDC, also explained that his campaign has been supported by friends and sympathisers who have shared in his vision.

According to him, he has been campaigning within his means.

“…it’s not about being rich, it’s about being content with what you have and sharing the little that you have… If I am called [by a friend] to take GHS 500 cedis to support my campaign, I will gladly take it,” the actor said.

When asked on how much money he had spent on his campaign so far, Mr. Dumelo admitted to having spent “quite a lot and I am not able to quantify it.”

Mr. Dumelo will be contesting Madam Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat in the election.

The contest has been tipped by many to be keenly contested as a result of the level of public interest the race has generated so far.

The two leading candidates in the area have caught attention because of their relatively aggressive campaigns and social media visibility.