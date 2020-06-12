Ghanaian singer, Jane Awindor, popularly known as Efya in Ghanaian music circles has said that she would love to have a collaboration with an Indian artiste.

Efya who recently released ‘The One’ with Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage also revealed on Citi FM’s Brunch in the Citi with AJ Sarpong that she is going to embark on a lot of international collaborations because that is the way to get into other music markets.

She advised Ghanaian artistes to do songs with Nigeria artistes because they have a vibrant music industry and they have the numbers to push brands and maximise returns.

When asked if she would also want to do music with artistes from South Africa, the ‘Until the Dawn’ singer said she would also want to have a feel of the Indian vibe.

“I want to make music with Indian artistes,” she told AJ, adding that she likes Indian music.

Apart from the Indian artistes, she said she would also want to do songs with Stevie Wonder, Daniel Caesar and Snow.

Efya got her first exposure to fame when she participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future talent show.

Having won the Best Female Vocalist of the Year several times at the Vodafone Ghana Musici Awards, Efya has songs like ‘Best in Me’, ‘Love’, ‘One of Your Own’, among others.