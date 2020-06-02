The President, Nana Akufo-Addo announced a partial easing of restrictions on public gatherings and religious activities imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

By this, churches, mosques, and schools have been asked to commence activities, but with particular requirements.

The decision to ease the restrictions comes amidst a huge increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

In as much as a lot of churches are elated about this development and are making preparations towards their first services this coming Sunday, some are adamant.

Churches like the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Power House Ministries International and some others have decided to continue having church services online, and have asked their members to remain home, despite the President’s directive.

In separate statements, the churches have decided to remain closed until further notice.

Giving reasons for its decision, the Destiny Empowerment Chapel International stated that “Remember, we are dealing with varied people with variegated backgrounds, hence you can never tell where someone is coming from nor what someone picked up on their way to you. Thus, precaution must be taken.”

The Keeper’s House Chapel International also explained that no church service will happen on Sunday as this “position is to allow leadership to consider the best ways to implement measures fit for our unique situation, in addition to those announced by the President to mitigate the risk of infection among congregants.”

The Spiritlife Revival Ministries, headed by Prophet ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, also indicated that the “decision had been taken in the best interest of all our members. We would like to ensure a safe space for worship for our members and for those who visit our premises.”

ICGC, however, assured that it “will use the month of June to assess, monitor and evaluate all protocols in simulation exercises with selected local assemblies in various districts as this will enable us to determine the appropriateness and effectiveness of the protocols throughout our churches nationwide.”

Till then, all of the church’s local assemblies will continue to fellowship virtually.

Power House Ministries International

Power House Ministries International in a statement also stated that: “All our services will be suspended for the period. All PMI churches shall remain closed to in-person church services until so advised. We shall continue to fellowship together on Citi 97.3FM and Facebook on-line on Sundays for service, as we do now. We shall continue our Tuesday weekly broadcast circulated on social media as we currently do.”