President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has approved the construction of additional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed facilities in the Greater Accra Region as part of efforts to boost Ghana’s COVID-19 case management.

The construction of a new treatment centre in the Ashanti Region is also underway, according to the President.

The President explained that the government is investing in healthcare in these regions due to the majority of cases recorded there.

“As I indicated in my address to the nation last week, the great majority of cases are in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions. For these two regions, I have approved further investment in the following areas: additional ICU bed facilities in the Greater Accra Region; a new treatment centre for Ashanti Region.”

Other programmes being undertaken in these regions include the construction of additional laboratories to strengthen clinical care and provision of health professionals to complement health teams at various treatment centres.

The provision of health professionals and other interventions come weeks after the Special Advisor on Health at the Presidency, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare said there was a limited number of frontline health workers assisting in Ghana’s COVID-19 management.

He said Ghana lacks enough physicians and nurses to attend to persons infected with COVID-19 in ICU across the country.

“We do not have enough critical care physicians, we do not have enough critical care nurses. These are the two main important personnel we need for ICU care,” he said.

