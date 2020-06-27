The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he will do everything possible to win the 2020 presidential polls for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I thank the Almighty God for the honour done me today by the members of the National Council of the NPP for acclaiming me as the presidential candidate of the party for the 7th December 2020 general elections. I shall with God’s help, do everything within my power to justify your decision and lead this smooth deserving party to another victory in December. I accept this in all humility.”

The President gave the assurance on Saturday when he was officially acclaimed as the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2020 polls.

Nana Akufo-Addo was acclaimed at a special National Council meeting of the Party held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra today, June 26, 2020.

The President further named Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate for the upcoming polls.

The President said, ”The rules of the Electoral Commission and the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana requires that at the time of filing my nomination, I need to indicate the identity of my running mate. The Constitution of our party provides in Article 13 (3) that the vice-presidential candidate shall be selected upon the nomination of the presidential candidate in consultation with the National Council. So today, I have the great honour to put in consultation with the members of the National Council my choice of running mate for the fourth time, the excellent, hardworking Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.”

Dr. Bawumia’s nomination was subsequently endorsed by the NPP National Council.

