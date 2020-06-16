Former Mayor of Accra, Alfred Oko Vandepuije has said he will not turn down an offer to be running mate for the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, if asked.

Mr. Vanderpuijie said his good working relationship with the former President puts him at ease to be his running mate.

“That [Selection of a running mate] is the flagbearer’s decision. I respect the fact that he is the candidate and flagbearer of the NDC. That is his decision in consultation with the party elders but if the President calls me and says Oko I want you to be my running mate, I will respectfully say yes and I will work for him because I have worked with him before and we have a good working relationship,” he said in response to a question asked him by Bernard Avle on Monday’s edition of Citi TV’s The Point of View.

Mr. Vandepruije’s willingness to be John Mahama’s running mate is not surprising, given that he once served as Mayor of Accra under his administration.