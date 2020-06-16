Former Mayor of Accra, Alfred Oko Vandepuije has said he will not turn down an offer to be running mate for the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, if asked.
Mr. Vanderpuijie said his good working relationship with the former President puts him at ease to be his running mate.
“That [Selection of a running mate] is the flagbearer’s decision. I respect the fact that he is the candidate and flagbearer of the NDC. That is his decision in consultation with the party elders but if the President calls me and says Oko I want you to be my running mate, I will respectfully say yes and I will work for him because I have worked with him before and we have a good working relationship,” he said in response to a question asked him by Bernard Avle on Monday’s edition of Citi TV’s The Point of View.
Mr. Vandepruije’s willingness to be John Mahama’s running mate is not surprising, given that he once served as Mayor of Accra under his administration.
John Mahama had earlier said there is no use in naming a running mate to contest with him in the general elections amidst the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.
He was elected as flagbearer of the NDC in February 2019 but yet to name a running mate over a year on despite intense political pressure on him.
During a live Facebook session to interact with the public on Thursday, April 30, the former President indicated that the NDC will announce his partner at the appropriate time.
Rumours of an NDC running mate
In past years, there has been speculation about prominent NDC members being selected as Mahama’s running mate.
A number of names have popped up for the position but the party is yet to make an official announcement.
Just a few weeks ago, Mahama, debunked reports suggesting he has selected a running mate for the 2020 general elections.
For this year only, there have been reports making rounds indicating that the former president had selected the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku as his running mate.
Late in 2019, rumours had it that Ghana’s longest-serving Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey had been chosen as a running mate to Mr. Mahama.
