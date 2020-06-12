Dr. Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, a New Patriotic Party parliamentary aspirant in Old Tafo, says her belief in equity and equality will ensure the fair distribution of the resources in the constituency.

According to the Ghana Institute of Journalism lecturer and presidential staffer, this will create a community which will be safe and conducive for human development.

“I want the world to be better for all minorities for all persons who are vulnerable. Not long ago in the US, you know the kind of racism that persisted. That is something I’m interested in. How people who are of a certain race can also move up the ladder when it comes to economic opportunities or social opportunities and all of that.”

The former Old Tafo polling station youth organiser, in an interview on Point Blank on Citi FM, also denounced the misconceptions around the formation of the feminist group Pepper Dem Ministries (PDM).

She reiterated its essence as being “one of the Akan symbols is Mɛko [Pepper] and what that means is unequal resources. It acknowledges that we have fingers and they are all not equal. And so if you are in a better place, you have to help another person to be better. So that’s sort of the ministry of PDM.”

The current Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, an NPP member, is stepping down and will not be contesting in the upcoming primaries scheduled for Saturday, 20th June 2020.