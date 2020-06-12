The Member of Parliament for Essikadu–Ketan, Joe Ghartey has responded to the annual flooding concerns of his constituents with the construction of a drainage system for Assawa community.

Residents of Assawa in the Mempeasem-Ngyiresia Electoral Area of the Essikadu-Ketan constituency have for years battled with floods when it rains due to the poor drainage system in the area.

Joe Ghartey who is also the Railway Development Minister has currently begun the construction of culverts after the community brought the concern to his notice.

Speaking to Citi News, the MP for Essikado-Ketan said he is funding the project himself.

“I received personal requests as well as calls from the community. This intensified when the rains started recently. I am funding it from my own resources. We are using culverts to divert the water into the main drainage. After, if it is necessary, we will use laterite to do some filing.”

The MP for Essikadu-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, said the construction is expected to be completed within a maximum of two months and hope it will end the flooding concerns of residents.

Meanwhile, heavy rains on Tuesday, June 8, 2020, left some parts of Accra flooded for hours.

The downpour, which lasted for hours left many people around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange and adjoining communities displaced.

Some areas affected include Odaw, Avenor, Dansoman, Adabraka among other places.

Six people have been reported dead as a result, with several being forced to move out of their homes to seek shelter elsewhere.

Motor vehicles and several people were also reported stranded in parts of Accra such as the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Tuesday morning, as floodwaters made movement impossible.

It has now become a yearly ritual for places to get flooded while lives and properties are lost in Accra during the raining season.