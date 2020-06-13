The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Juaben constituency in the Ashanti Region has suspended six polling station officials for invoking curses on the leadership of the party.

The six polling station officials allegedly took the action to express their displeasure over the disqualification of Francis Owusu, an aspirant who had wanted to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The suspension will last for 21 days beginning 12th June 2020 to 2nd July 2020.

In a letter signed by the constituency Chairman, Alex Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka explained that the action taken by the polling station officials was contrary to article 3 and 4 of the party’s constitution.

“On Friday 5th June 2020, you misconducted yourself by invoking curses against the leadership of the party for disqualifying a parliamentary aspirant which violates the party’s constitution, article 3 and 4,” it stated.

This has been the norm ever since reports emerged of the list of persons disqualified from contesting in the NPP June 20 primaries in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament.

The election was supposed to have come off on April 25, 2020, but was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country and the related restrictive measures announced by the President.

Below is the statement from the party:

NPP suspends party members who cursed Offinso South MP, executives

The governing New Patriotic Party last week directed the immediate suspension of all party members who were captured on video performing rituals and cursing party executives in the Offinso South Constituency.

The video which has since gone viral shows the disgruntled party members cursing the incumbent Member of Parliament, Abdullah Banda and national executives for disqualifying their preferred candidate who was aspiring to unseat the MP.

At a news conference in Accra on June 8, 2020, General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said all the persons involved in the act have been sanctioned.