The High Court at Adentan this morning, Monday, June 29, 2020, sacked journalists from covering Ernest Norgbey’s suit against the Electoral Commission.

The Ashaiman MP filed a case on June 15 questioning the Electoral Commission’s insistence on compiling a new voters’ register under C.I. 126.

When the case was called on Monday morning, the Presiding Judge, Her Ladyship Enyonam Adenyirah, noting the presence of the journalists midway through, questioned and dismissed them from her courtroom.

The Citi FM/TV and Joy FM journalists were asked why they were in court.

The journalists explained that they were there to cover proceedings, but the judge directed them to leave the courtroom.

A clerk of the Court told the Journalists they should have “asked for permission from the Registrar before” entering the courtroom.

He asked; “were you recording?” The Journalists said no they were not because they are aware of the rules. And he said, “leave now. You can talk to the lawyers when they are done.”

Court dismisses Ernest Norgbey’s case

Meanwhile, the court has dismissed Ernest Norgbey’s case based on the landmark decision of the Supreme Court last Thursday.

His Lawyer, Dr. Abdul Aziz Bamba, with much difficulty got audience from the Judge who was of the opinion that the Supreme Court’s decision was clear and binding on all the Courts below and she had a duty to abide by it.

But Dr. Aziz Bamba prevailed upon Her Ladyship, Enyonam Adenyira saying it would be procedurally unfair and an aberration of his right to audience if she dismissed him and his client without an audience.