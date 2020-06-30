The Ghana Bar and Bench has today, June 30, 2020, marked the gruesome murder of three High Court Judges and a retired army officer some 38 years ago.

The public servants; Justices Cecilia Afran Koranteng-Addow, Frederick Poku Sarkodee, and Kwadwo Agyei Agyapong, as well as a retired Army Officer, Major Sam Acquah, were abducted from their homes on 30th June 1982 under the cover of darkness and shot to death.

Their bodies were then soaked with petrol and set on fire.

The ensuing public outrage compelled the Jerry John Rawlings headed Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) to constitute a Special Investigative Body chaired by Justice Samuel Azu-Crabbe which findings led to the prosecution and execution of a member of the PNDC, Joachim Amartey Kwei, Corporals Samuel Amedeka, and Michael Senyah, as well as two ex-soldiers Johnny Dzandu and Tonny Tekpor.

The Judiciary has, however, celebrated these slain public officers as Matyres of the Rule of Law.

Delivering the Sermon at the memorial service today, Tuesday, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Dr. Paul Boafo called on the Bar to ensure that the Lawyers and Judges pursue the tenets of justice for all, particularly the lowest in the society.

Present at the ceremony was President Nana Akufo-Addo, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Members of the Council of State including Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwah, Lords and Ladies of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and of the High Court, Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo and Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, Ghana Bar President, Anthony Forson, among others.