A police camp in Kenya’s Naivasha town, west of the capital Nairobi, was set on fire by angry residents who were protesting against alleged harassment.

The residents set the house of the officer-in-charge on fire before flames spread to the other houses.

Firefighters put out the fire but the property of unknown value had been destroyed. No one was injured in the incident, according to Naivasha sub-county commissioner Mathioya Mbogo.

Police have not made any arrests and are investigating the arson.

Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) last week raised alarm on rising cases of police brutality.

The police watchdog said at least 15 people had been killed by police during the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew, aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. It called for them to be arrested and charged but no action has been taken so far.

Activists have been holding demonstrations in Nairobi calling for an end to police brutality.