A meeting for Assembly Members in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region ended inconclusively following a near fisticuff on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

This was because an Assembly Member considered to be on the side of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was allegedly slapped by another fellow perceived to be a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The assembly members had convened the meeting to discuss a committee report on the municipality’s development, justice, and security.

It emerged that, the recent deployment of military officers to the area was missing in the report of which the pro-NDC assembly members had requested for an explanation.

The Assembly Members say they are seeking the rationale for the presence of the military in the area as well as the cost involved.

During the discussion, one Wilfred Nyakonya stood up to speak at a time he had not been called.

This compelled another member, Richard Anyavi of the Akama electoral area to resume his seat over the alleged inappropriate interjection.

But this angered Mr. Nyakonya who later slapped Richard Anyavi according to reports.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the Assembly Member for the Teshie Avedzie electoral area, Seth Abelia said the about 20 members had to leave the meeting room because of the assault of their member.

“We were reviewing the committee report on the development and justice and security. So under justice and security, we were asking why the recent developments of military deployments did not appear in the report. We walked out from the meeting in solidarity over one of our colleagues who was slapped by another member who is perceived to be an NPP Assembly Member during a discussion”, he said on Eyewitness News.

The incident has since been reported to the police who have issued a medical report to the victim.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved assembly members have expressed their commitment to attend any re-scheduled meeting.