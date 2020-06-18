A yet-to-be-identified Taxi driver has died after a tree fell on a car he was sitting in.

The incident happened during a Thursday evening downpour which was accompanied by strong winds in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The driver parked his car close to the tree a few meters away from the Asanteman Senior High School.

His body has been recovered by passers-by and has been conveyed to the mortuary.

The mangled vehicle, which belongs to the deceased, has also been towed to the Suame Police station.

Police officers are currently at the scene to investigate the incident.