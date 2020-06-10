Police in the Ashanti Region have gunned down two suspected armed robbers during a shoot out at Santasi, a suburb of Kumasi.

The Regional Police Command deployed a team of officers to the area upon a tip-off about a robbery operation last night.

Two of them were killed in the process while a police officer sustained injuries.

Speaking at a news conference, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP David Agyemang Adjem urged the public to aid in the arrest of other members of the gang who fled the scene.

“While the police were on their way, they met a black BMW saloon car with registration number GR 7615-12 with about six persons on board. Upon seeing the police team they opened fire. The police returned fire and the suspects in trying to escape resulted in the death of two of the persons on board the BMW saloon car. A police officer was also injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he is in stable condition. Meanwhile, the remaining suspects who are believed to have sustained gunshot wounds abandoned their vehicle and managed to escape,” the police said in a statement.

According to the press statement, members of the Anti-Robbery Taskforce were dispatched to quell the activities of the gang based on intelligence of their plans.

The gunshots drew a large crowd from nearby homes to the scene, a situation that affected the police operation.

The presence of the crowd meant the police were limited in firing at the robbers as four of the suspected robbers managed to escape.

Both police operational vehicle and the BMW car used by the suspected robbers had their windscreens damaged in the process.

Police retrieved one AK-47 assault rifle and a foreign pistol from the suspected robbers.