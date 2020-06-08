The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refuted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s assertion that projects listed in the party’s Green Book are non-existent.

A former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, at the NDC’s briefing, said the Green Book was compiled by top-notch personalities of the NDC and thus cannot contain false projects as claimed by the President.

“I must at this stage point out that the team that put the book together had such membership as Former Presidential Advisor, Dr Valerie Sawyer, Former Deputy Chief of Staff, JohnyOsei Kofi, and Former Presidential Staffers, James Agyenim Boateng and Dr. Kpessah White.”

“Having actively participated in the compilation of this book which highlights the boldest and biggest capital investment in the history of the fourth republic, I can state with absolute certainty, that the President’s claim that it contains “fantasy” projects that cannot be found on the ground, is an outright untruth,” he stated.

Mr. Kwakye further intimated that the President’s comment might have come from a place of ignorance.

“In view of the abundance of evidence over the accuracy of the contents of the Green Book, there are only two possible explanations for the consistent falsehood of the President on the matter. It is possible that despite having heard about it, President Akufo-Addo has never sighted a copy of the book and has thus not had the opportunity to peruse it, in which case he would have been compelled to rely on the same pedestrian propaganda of low-level NPP communicators.”

What Nana Addo said

During the commissioning of the newly constructed Tema Motorway Interchange, President Akufo-Addo asserted that former President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) claims of delivering unprecedented infrastructure were untrue.

“We made a pledge to the Ghanaian people to expand and improve the road network while closing the missing links in the network. We had to make this pledge because we know that the so-called unprecedented infrastructure development of the Mahama administration was fantasy; existing in the Green Book and not on the ground,” he said.

–

