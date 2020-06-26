The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has been successful in the defamation suit he filed against outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, in October 2018.

Kweku Baako in his suit complained that Mr. Agyapong in July 2018 made some defamatory comments against him on some radio stations including his own media platforms Net2 TV and Oman FM.

Mr. Baako said the MP accused him of being corrupt, being a hypocrite, dishonest among others.

The veteran journalist demanded GHS25 million in general damages from the MP.

Kweku Baako also wanted the court to order Kennedy Agyapong to retract such utterances and render an unqualified apology to him.

“An order of the Court directed at the Defendant to publish on three consecutive occasions, on the same platform that he published the defamatory words, an unqualified retraction and an apology, with the same prominence as given to the issuance of the defamatory words.”

Ruling

The Accra High Court hearing the case, today, Friday, June 26, 2020, gave Mr. Agyapong 30 days to retract and apologise to Kweku Baako three times on the platforms he used to defame the veteran journalist on.

Instead of the GHS25 million demanded by Kweku Baako, the court awarded GHS100,000 damages instead and a cost of GHS30,000.