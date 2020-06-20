The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, June 20, 2020, organised the second leg of its parliamentary primaries, this time in constituencies the party has sitting Members of Parliament.
Although some of the MPs triumphed in the primaries, others were defeated.
In the Western Region, four incumbent MPs failed to secure the simple majority votes to win their primaries.
In the Upper West Region, three MPs were brought down by their contenders.
About six MPs lost their parliamentary bids in the Ashanti Region while seven MPs were brought down in the Eastern Region.
Below is the list of the MPS who lost:
Greater Accra Region
Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh – Ablekuma North
Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon
Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South
Kofi Brako -Tema Central
Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro
Ashanti Region
Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama Constituency
Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu Constituency
Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North Constituency
Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South Constituency
Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso Constituency
Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo
Central Region
Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa
Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa
Western Region
Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim constituency
Ato Panford-Shama Constituency
Alex Agyeku-Mpohor Constituency
Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime- Amenfi East Constituency
Upper East Region
Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central Constituency
Upper West Region
Godfred Bayong Tangu-Wa East Constituency
Patrick Adama-Sissala West
Ridwan Abass-Sissala East
Eastern Region
Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South Constituency
William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda Constituency
Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso constituency
Ama Sey- Akwatia Constituency
Opare Ansah – Suhum Constituency
Kwabena Ohemeng- Tinyase Kade Constituency
Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase Constituency
Northern Region
Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon Constituency
Charles Bintin – Saboba Constituency
Bono Region
Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East Constituency
Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East Constituency
North-East Region
Dr. Sagre Bambangi – Walewale Constituency