The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, June 20, 2020, organised the second leg of its parliamentary primaries, this time in constituencies the party has sitting Members of Parliament.

Although some of the MPs triumphed in the primaries, others were defeated.

In the Western Region, four incumbent MPs failed to secure the simple majority votes to win their primaries.

In the Upper West Region, three MPs were brought down by their contenders.

About six MPs lost their parliamentary bids in the Ashanti Region while seven MPs were brought down in the Eastern Region.

Below is the list of the MPS who lost:

Greater Accra Region

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh – Ablekuma North

Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon

Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South

Kofi Brako -Tema Central

Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro

Ashanti Region

Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama Constituency

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu Constituency

Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North Constituency

Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South Constituency

Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso Constituency

Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo

Central Region

Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa

Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa

Western Region

Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim constituency

Ato Panford-Shama Constituency

Alex Agyeku-Mpohor Constituency

Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime- Amenfi East Constituency

Upper East Region

Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central Constituency

Upper West Region

Godfred Bayong Tangu-Wa East Constituency

Patrick Adama-Sissala West

Ridwan Abass-Sissala East

Eastern Region

Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South Constituency

William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda Constituency

Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso constituency

Ama Sey- Akwatia Constituency

Opare Ansah – Suhum Constituency

Kwabena Ohemeng- Tinyase Kade Constituency

Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase Constituency

Northern Region

Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon Constituency

Charles Bintin – Saboba Constituency

Bono Region

Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East Constituency

Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East Constituency

North-East Region

Dr. Sagre Bambangi – Walewale Constituency