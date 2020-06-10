Livingfields AgriChallenge Grand Finale comes off on Saturday, 13th June 2020, 9 pm – 10 pm on CitiTV.

The event will have trainees report on their entire stay at the Livingfields to the judges and faculty and also pitch on how prizes won will be utilized in crop production.

Livingfields AgriChallenge, an initiative of RMG Ghana Ltd, aims to make agribusiness attractive as an employment avenue for young graduates by creating pre-started farm environments and land rental facilities for them to walk in and start a farming venture. This is based on the belief that Ghana’s self-sufficiency in food production lies in the hands of the vibrant young educated Ghanaian. The 5-year project received the first cohort of trainees in June 2019 to begin the Challenge.

Trainees have undergone a variety of theme-based challenges geared towards equipping them for the world of works; agronomic training, field work, business development, fun activities. Each activity or challenge was graded based on the output or objectives of each challenge. The grand finale will witness an aggregation of all the scores and winners will be announced.

Prize rewards

Prizes of over GHS 300,000.00 are up for grabs in the grand finale of the Livingfields AgriChallenge. The essence of the prizes are to finally equip the groups to be able to debut their own project, apply the knowledge and skills acquired from the AgriChallenge.

The ultimate prize is GHS 100,000 worth of prizes. It comprises cash prize of GHS 20,000 and GHS 80,000 inputs packages (hybrid seeds, fertilizer and Crop Protection Products). The winning team will also enjoy a fully-paid trip to BASF Agricultural Solutions, Ludwigshafen, Germany.

The second prize is GHS 60,000 worth of prizes. It includes a cash prize of GHS 10,000 and input packages for production. The second team also wins a fully-paid trip to Pannar, Greytown, South Africa.

The third prize is valued at GHS 25,000 comprising a cash prize of GHS 5,000 and input package support to undertake production. The team will also enjoy a weekend hangout at Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort, Akosombo, Ghana.

The last prize comprises input package support of GHS 15,000. The 4th team will also visit Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort, Akosombo, Ghana for a weekend vacation.

Other prizes such as the RMG Commodities Cooking Challenge Award, Glofert Debate Award, Integrity Commodities Fun Games Award, Eden Tree Cooking Competition Award etc. will be given out.

Companies formed

Trainees in the various teams plan to formalize their groups into companies, under the Registrar Generale’s Department. The proposed team companies are PAHA Veggie Farms, 3 Farms, DJK Farms, and Greenleaf Vegetable Estate. The groups plan to present their final pitches for funding after exiting the Livingfields.

Livingfields will continue to provide the needed support the upcoming companies will need in order to succeed in the agribusiness space.

Livingfields AgriChallenge is produced by PB Studios Africa with CitiTV and UTV being media partners. The show is also supported and partnered by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), RMG Commodities, Glofert, Eden Tree, BASF, Pannar, Ransboat & Company Ltd, Win Investment, COA Graphix, Della Patternz, Integrity Commodities, Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort and Fidelity Bank.