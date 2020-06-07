District Assemblies across the country are set to receive about 50,000 veronica buckets and medical supplies from the government for onward distribution to churches, mosques and palaces in the coming days.

This is according to the Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama.

Addressing the media after a donation of 7000 veronica buckets, toiletries and medical supplies to the Christian associations in the country, she said the gesture forms part of government’s appreciation to various religious entities for their co-operation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are ordering about 50,000 to send to all the districts and we are directing the DCEs to ensure that they give to the churches, mosques and palaces to be able to support. I can’t overemphasize this. This is to show our appreciation and gratitude for your prayers and support,” she indicated.

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 31, 2020, announced the easing of some COVID-19 induced restrictions which include the lifting of the ban on religious gatherings but with enhanced safety measures.

Per the guidelines for the easing of the restrictions, handwashing facilities with running water and soap and/or FDA approved alcohol-based hand sanitizer are to be provided at the various churches or mosques.

Also, there should be the regular cleaning and disinfection of frequently used communal places (like toilet surfaces) and frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs/handles, preferably every 1-2 hours depending on the rate of utilization.

Already, some mosques and churches failed to open for services on Friday and Sunday due to the lack of these facilities or items.

AMA collects data of churches, mosques

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly, on Friday, June 5, began collecting data on religious bodies within its jurisdiction.

The data which will identify the number of churches and mosques within the metropolis captures details of the number of members, location, contact person, among others.

The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah in a Citi News interview said the assembly is readying itself to enforce the guidelines hence the collection of the data which will also assist in conducting contact-tracing should there be any confirmed COVID-19 case within any church.

