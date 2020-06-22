The National Democratic Congress has assured that a John Mahama administration will do away with the recent 50 percent increase in the Communication Service Tax.

At a press briefing addressed by Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC’s Communications Officer, said Mr. Mahama is “committed to fixing the mess that has been created by the maladministration of the Akufo-Addo government.”

The NDC insisted that this maladministration was in “all sectors of the nation.”

Thus, as part of the NDC’s drive to “create prosperity and wealth for all Ghanaians,” Mr. Mahama according to Mr. Gyamfi will “scrap the 50 percent increment in the Communication Service Tax to reduce the cost of telephoning and data.”

“This will reduce the cost of living and the cost of doing business in the country,” Mr. Gyamfi added.

The Communication Service Tax, also known as the Talk Tax was increased from 6 percent to 9 percent in 2019.

The tax, which was introduced in 2008 is charged on the use of communication services in the country including voice calls.

The increment met some industry players by surprise and was the subject of criticism.

The Chief Executive Officer for the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito, described it as a lazy revenue generation approach.

Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Ken Ashigbey also described the government’s decision as surprising.

A member of Parliament’s Communications Committee and an NDC MP, Sam Nartey George, also urged Ghanaians to reject the reasons for the recently announced increase in “talk tax.”