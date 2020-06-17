The genuine anxiety of becoming a proud father in a few hours’ time on Friday, December 13, 2019, turned into sorrow and anguish after a post-surgery loss of his wife and newborn baby at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

Mustapha Mohammed has for the past seven months been living with the pain of such a major loss to him, and he is seeking justice from the facility.

On the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Mustapha Mohammed shared his bitter experience and how authorities at the facilities have tried to blame him for the death of this son and wife.

He insists their negligence resulted in the deaths and has since initiated legal action against the hospital.

Click below to listen Mr. Mustapha as he recounts his harrowing experience: