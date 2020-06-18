There has been a reshuffle of top personnel in the Ghana Immigration Service.

The shake-up according to GIS is to reinforce its capacity to secure the borders against illegal entry and prevent the importation of the novel coronavirus into the country.

The reshuffle, which takes immediate effect has seen the rotation of six top Immigration Officers and 53 other Senior Officers at the National Headquarters (NHQ), Regional and Sector Commands.

The Head of Management Information Systems Department (MISD), DCOI Eric Afari, has been moved to head Bono Region as the Regional Commander.

The Bono Regional Commander, ACI Charles Bediako has been moved to the Ashanti Region as the Regional Commander.

The Ashanti Regional Commander, ACI Michael Kwadade has been moved to the Operations Department at the National Headquarters, and the Regional Commander of Upper West, ACI Peter Yao Nkrumah has been reassigned to the North East as the Regional Commander.

The Head of Human Resource Department, ACI Kojo Oppong Yeboah goes to head the Tema Region as the Regional Commander while the Tema Regional Commander, ACI Adwoa Sika Anim takes over as the Head of Human Resource Department.

The reshuffle is the second major one since 2018. The exercise, which is routine within the service seeks to strengthen GIS operations in enforcing laws relating to the immigration and employment of non-Ghanaians in the country.

Immigration issues in the country have recently gained great interest especially due to its link with the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

In the past week, the Ghana Immigration Service has been in the news over many arrests of illegal migrants seeking to enter or exit Ghana through unapproved routes amidst the closure of the country’s borders to stop curtail importation of COVID-19 cases.

“With the exception of Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI) William Andoh who hitherto was the Regional Commander for the North East and now the Upper West Regional Commander, the remaining nine Chief Superintendents of Immigration were reassigned as Second-In-Command to some of the Regional Commands, Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of some Sector Commands and other entry points,” GIS said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 22 Superintendents of Immigration (SI) were transferred to serve at the Districts Commands and minor entry points, as well as permits and processing sections at the National Headquarters seven of them, have been reassigned to the Operations Departments at NHQ.

The ranks of other senior officers reshuffled include seven Deputy Superintendents of Immigration (DSI) and seven Assistant Superintendents of Immigration (ASI).