The Mayor of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Anthony K. K. Sam, has passed away after falling ill.

The Presiding Member of the Assembly, John Kwesi Buckman confirmed the unfortunate development to Citi News.

He said K.K. Sam died on Friday, June 12, 2020.

“It is true the Chief Executive has passed away today, but details of his death cannot be disclosed now. Most of the senior officials are currently at the late Mayor’s house. The last time he was at the office was last Wednesday, but he left feeling unwell after a meeting with some religious leaders,” he said.

Anthony K. K. Sam led arrangement towards the closure of four major markets in Takoradi on 28th May, 2020 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and had earlier supervised mass testing for COVID-19 for all Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.