The Managing Director of Nyaho Medical Centre, Dr Elikem Tamaklo has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to a statement posted on the centre’s website, Dr Tamaklo tested positive for the disease on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Dr Elikem Tamaklo and his family are currently under quarantine and are responding well to treatment, according to the statement.

As of Friday, June 5, 2020, Ghana had recorded 9,168 cases with 3,457 recoveries and 42 deaths.

Below is the full release from Nyaho Medical Centre

MANAGING DIRECTOR OF NYAHO MEDICAL CENTRE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Dr. Elikem Tamaklo, Managing Director of Nyaho Medical Centre on 4th June 2020 tested positive for COVID-19. This positive diagnosis has affected his family, but we are happy to say that they are all well, have been self-isolating together and are taking all the medical advice and precautionary measures.

As part of the organisation’s Business Continuity Plan, non-clinical staff (including the MD) have been working remotely from home through virtual meetings since 23rd March 2020. This was to enable efficient social distancing at the Centre as well as create enough room for clinical staff to continue to provide quality care to patients. Over the last two weeks, Dr. Tamaklo was not physically present on the hospital premises and thus, we can confirm that the exposure was from the community.

In adherence to the stipulated protocols, Dr. Tamaklo and his family are currently under quarantine and will be compliant with all the necessary guidance from the District Health team who have worked closely with Nyaho Medical Centre in the follow-up and treatment of patients.

In a short video to all employees, Dr. Tamaklo said “I am currently doing well but felt it important to fully live out the Nyaho leadership standards and commitment to building a culture of trust. The stigma that some have had to endure is unfair, unfounded and has no basis. Through no fault of their own, they have been exposed to an invisible threat, a virus, and now have to keep focused on their journey to recovery, for themselves, their families and their wider community. We all need to continue to do our best and remain disciplined by observing all the recommended preventive measures such as the washing of hands with soap under running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers frequently, maintaining 2-metres social distance when in public and in enclosed spaces, wearing of face masks whenever interacting with others and being sensitive to our own health to self-isolate if feeling unwell and seek medical advice as soon as possible for quick diagnosis and treatment”.

Nyaho Medical Centre continues to operate 24 hours a day 7 days a week, providing quality care to its patients. Dr. Tamaklo will be taking a short leave of absence to focus on his recovery. During this time, Dr. Victoria Lokko, the Medical Director, will be overseeing all clinical affairs whilst Mr. Emmanuel Agyei, the Operations Director will be overseeing all operational matters of the Centre.

