Award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in showbiz as Stonebwoy has said that most artistes understudying established acts in Ghana don’t take time to mature.

Speaking to David Kwaku Sakyi on Citi TV‘s Breakfast Daily, he said how mentees of artistes relate to their proteges determine the kind of blessings they receive when they are finally rife to be on their own.

“Some people, no matter how good you are to them will still go [and] tell on you and say you are a bad person. Some people no matter how bad you are will still have that courtesy and respect and just take it the way they have to take it,” he said.

He said because the mentor is always ahead of the mentee, they determine the kind of blessings they give their mentees

“In Ghana, most often, you find out that, the mentees and apprentices, they just want to become the masters in two days. Ten, twenty, fifteen years ago, I think morals were very high than now,” he added.

During the formative years of his music career, Stonebwoy worked with Samini until he later founded his own team, Burniton Music.

He has, in turn, lend a hand to Kelvynboy and OV who were once signed onto his record label.

Unfortunately, he had to sever his work relationship with Kelvynboy after rumours were rife that they were not on good terms.

Later, interviews by Kelvynboy suggested he footed the bills for most of the projects he embarked on while at Stonebwoy’s label, alluding that Stonebwoy did little to project his brand.

Recently, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is reported to have sacked his mentees, the Militants because they were lazy with their craft and has peddled falsehood about him.

Stonebwoy, who is currently promoting his ‘Angloga Junction’ album has gained a lot of international plaudits.