meqasa.com will be organising its first-ever online real estate housing fair from 15th June 2020 to 28th June 2020.

A statement from meqasa said the event will begin at 8 am and will end at 6 pm each day.

MEQASA.COM TO HOST GHANA’S FIRST ONLINE HOUSING FAIR!

June 2020 to 28th June 2020, this housing fair will bring you Ghana’s biggest property developers with the biggest property discounts you’ve ever seen.

The event begins at 8 am and ends at 6 pm each day. You can attend this housing fair with the link meqasa.com/reserve

In an effort to continue meeting the high demand and increased interest of property seekers in real estate during these uncertain times, Meqasa has partnered with Ghana’s top real estate developers to offer amazing property discounts to property seekers.

At this exclusively online housing fair, you can get as much as an exclusive 40% discount on property. With the current impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the purchasing power of seekers, along with the requirements of social distancing, we understand that this is a much-needed opportunity for seekers to fulfil their goals of owning real estate in Ghana with minimal risk to their health.

In addition to the major discounts being offered at the Meqasa Online Housing Fair, there will also be a series of insightful webinars led by some of the biggest experts in the industry. The first webinar will be on the topic “Step by Step Process of Land Investment in Ghana: What You Need to Know” whilst the second shall focus on “How to Make the Right Decision in Property Investment”. Both webinars are free to attend and links can be accessed on Meqasa’s social media pages. For the dates and times of the webinars, keep an eye on the Meqasa website and social media sites. These webinars are an opportunity for property owners and managers, seekers, investors, landlords, tenants and other industry stakeholders to benefit from a wide range of information provided by Ghana’s top real estate experts.

This two-week online housing fair is the first of its kind in Ghana and should not be missed! There will be something new and amazing for seekers who are seriously looking to acquire property in Ghana on each day of the fair running from 15th June, 2020 to 28th June, 2020. Don’t miss this one-time chance to enjoy astounding discounts on properties and educate yourself with the country’s biggest housing stakeholders.

Exhibitors offering up to 20% discount on property include Earlbeam Realty, Whitewall Properties, Square Mile Homes, JL Properties, Waylead, Afariwa Royal Homes, CPL Developers Limited, Beaufort Properties, Rockhill Properties, Primrose Properties, CBC Properties, Devtraco Plus, Devtraco Limited and Appolonia City.