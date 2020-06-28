Some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who belong to the Volta caucus on the Minority side in parliament are set to storm the Ketu South district in the Volta Region tomorrow [Monday, June 29, 2020].

This follows their concerns over the deployment of military personnel to some parts of the country, one of which is the Volta Region.

Even though there are suggestions that the deployment was to secure Ghana’s borders because of COVID-19 and the illegal entry of foreigners into the country, the Minority MPs are of the view that the presence of the military in the regions known to be NDC strongholds is to intimidate residents ahead of the voter registration exercise next week.

Already, some residents along the Ghana-Togo border in the southern part of the Volta Region say they are living in fear due to the presence of soldiers along the border.

But the Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a tweet indicated that the MPs “stand in solidarity with the oppressed and we stand in readiness to confront & defeat bigotry”.

It is for this reason that they have resolved that “all MPs from the Volta Caucus in Parliament together with some of our national & regional party leaders shall lead a delegation to Ketu South tomorrow morning.”

He had earlier asserted that “as they antagonize the Volta Region and engage in incessant needless provocations, let us shower all regions with our love and respect as we prove to all why the NDC is the only political party with Members of Parliament from all the 16 regions of Ghana.”

Background

The Minority in Parliament had earlier asked the President to withdraw all military personnel deployed to some of Ghana’s eastern border towns.

The military personnel were sighted in the Volta Region, Oti Region, Northern Region, Upper East Region and Upper West Region.

But the Minority indicated that they were more concerned with happenings in the Volta Region, especially the Ketu North and South districts.

“There is a certain scheme which is designed by the government to intimidate our teeming supporters from coming out in their numbers to register and have their names on the new voter register,” the Minority Spokesperson on Defence and Interior, James Agalga, said to the press.

He maintained that the deployment was uncalled for because “after all, we are all aware that our borders were shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”