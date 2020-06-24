Ghanaian music duo Keche presented former President Jerry John Rawlings with a gold pendant on his birthday.

The group made up of Keche Joshua and Keche Andrew visited the former president at his residence on Monday, June 22, 2020 to mark his special day with him as presenting some gifts including a gold pendant to him.

They sang for him the famous ‘Happy Birthday’ song and also performed their one time hit single, ‘Aluguntugui’, much to the admiration of Papa J.

They were accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of their record label GEM Media, Joana Gyan.

Former President John Jerry Rawlings celebrated his 73rd birthday on the day.

See some photos below: