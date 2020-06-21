The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will address Ghanaians tonight on the government’s fight against the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

It will be televised at 8pm.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah had hinted that the President will among other things touch on measures put in place ahead of the re-opening of schools for final year Senior High School students on June 23, 2020.

“Ahead of the re-opening of SHS for final year and Gold track students, President Akufo-Addo will later tonight update Ghanaians on the easing of restrictions and its impact,” he tweeted.

The President’s address tonight will be his 12th address to the nation on measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Final year SHS students and Second-year Gold track SHS students are expected to resume school on June 23, 2020, in accordance with the President’s directive in his 10th televised address to the state where he indicated that schools were being reopened to allow for the final year students to prepare ahead of their exit examinations.

He is also expected to throw more light on the new COVID-19 discharge policy that has seen over 5,000 persons with COVID-19 discharged without any new test.