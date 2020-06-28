The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to the Year of Roads agenda.

The President says his government will make sure all road projects started by previous administrations are completed.

Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday opened the Suhum Interchange, which is part of the 31.7km Kwafokrom to Apedwa stretch to traffic.

He also charged motorists who ply the Suhum Interchange on the Accra Kumasi Highway to strictly observe all road and traffic regulations.

“Improved roads should be a catalyst for national development, not instruments of death and pain. I express the gratitude of the nation to everyone; the workers, security agencies, contractors and the supervising agency, the Ghana Highway Authority for the good job done on this project. I am expectant that this same attitude of collaboration, hard work and excellence is being extended to all other infrastructural projects being undertaken in other sectors of the economy. I urge all road users all motorists and road users to follow all the traffic control and management schemes that have been deployed so as to ensure safety for all,” he noted.

On his part, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, appealed to the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to conduct regular speed checks to ensure compliance to the designed speed limits.

He said, “Let us be each other’s keeper and keep to the speed limit posted on our roads. I will like to appeal to the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service to undertake speed checks regularly on this highway to ensure compliance to the desired speed limits.”