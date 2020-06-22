Citi Breakfast Show co-host Nathan Quao, has been appointed the new Head of Research at Citi FM/Citi TV.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Quao was the Head of the Citi Sports Desk.

Mr. Quao takes over from Mr. Kojo Akoto Boateng who currently heads the station’s New Media Department.

Nathan Quao’s new role as Head of Research for the station is in line with the station’s strategy to cover the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections “on the ground, on-air and online.”

Mr. Quao holds a 1st Degree in Languages from the University of Ghana and a Master’s degree in International Affairs from the Legon Centre of International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD) of the same university.

He is a part-time lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra and he brings a wealth of knowledge in research methods and an appreciation of current affairs to the new research role.

Research and data-driven journalism have become core to the current affairs offering of Citi FM/Citi TV and with his new role, Mr. Quao is expected to complement the stations’ programming in general and the current affairs effort in particular.

Before joining the station in 2013, he was a freelance sports pundit and writer on radio and television platforms and in 2015, he won the Sports Excellence Award for the Best Radio Reporter.

Despite his new role, he still hosts the station’s Premier League Preview Show on Citi TV and their live radio broadcast of the English Premier League on radio on match days.

He is also part of their sports discussion show “Sports Panorama” which airs every Friday evening from 7pm.

When he is not chasing news, Nathan loves to read, consume and make music, and support Manchester United football club.