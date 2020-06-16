A few weeks after coming out with ‘Oh Yeah,’ sports broadcaster at Citi FM and Citi TV, Nathan Quao has released another song.

Titled ‘Be Mine’, the song was produced by Universal Music signee iPappi.

It features King of Accra, the producer who did Sarkodie’s ‘Ya Already Know’ and ‘Daabi’.

Unlike the other songs from Nathan Quao which are heavy on rap, “Be Mine” shows Quao’s his soft side and reaches out to his love interest with King of Accra singing the hook.

Nathan is the Head of Research at Citi FM and Citi TV.

Listen to Nathan’s ‘Oh Yeah’ from the link below:

Nathan Quao – Be Mine