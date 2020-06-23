A National Service Personnel at the Academic Department of the Accra Technical University has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The case is said to have been recorded on Monday, June 22, 2020; exactly a week after tertiary institutions across the country reopened for final year students as part of the phased easing of COVID-19 induced restrictions by President Akufo-Addo.

Management of the technical university has disclosed that the personnel reported to a medical facility in her neighbourhood after experiencing symptoms of fever, headache and runny nose by which COVID-19 tests conducted.

The affected personnel is currently in isolation responding to treatment at the same medical facility.

Six other colleagues of the infected personnel have been counselled with their samples taken for testing, school authorities say.

Meanwhile, “the contacts have been asked to self-isolate while waiting for the results of the test. The University Medical Team and the safety and health committee are however in touch with the patient and contacts to provide the needed medical and psychological support.”

The school has also assured that while the contract tracing process continues, it will disinfect the affected department and its surrounding environments.

“Members of the University Community are entreated to remain calm while adhering strictly to the published personal protection etiquettes”, the statement from the university advised.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana

As of Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count reached 14,568 as 414 new cases were recorded.

This was announced by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Abaogye at a press briefing organized by the Ministry of Information.

“We have so far following the review recorded 95 deaths. Currently, we have 24 severe cases across the country and six cases are critical and five persons are currently on ventilators. We have a total of 414 new cases reported from 25 districts across the country and three regions. Which is that about 13 regions did not record any new case yesterday.”

The total number of persons who have recovered/discharged has also increased to 10,907.

This implies that 434 persons who tested positive for the virus have been discharged per new discharge protocols adopted by the Ghana Health Service.

The country has however recorded 10 new deaths pushing the death toll to 95.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye at the press conference said the current active case in Ghana stands at 3566.