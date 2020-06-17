The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is expected to later today [Wednesday] sign and adopt a draft roadmap aimed at ending political vigilantism in Ghana.

The document, which includes the conduct of political parties was drafted by stakeholders under the auspices of the National Peace Council.

This follows series of engagements with the NDC, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as other stakeholders in elections such as CODEO, NCCE, Ghana Police Service, Religious organizations among others.

The NDC, however, failed to sign the document in June 2019 citing various concerns with the draft.

But according to the National Peace Council, the NDC has agreed to sign and adopt the document today [Wednesday].