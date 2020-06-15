The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rated the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) 14 percent in its delivery of promises in the party’s 2016 manifesto.

At a press briefing on Monday, the NDC, per its “thorough analysis”, held that the government had delivered 86 out of its apparent 631 promises.

A presentation on the promises was led by Samual Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP, who said the fulfilment of the NPP’s promises was woeful despite the NDC’s leniency.

“You are given four good years of the destiny of the people and all you can do is 14 percent. And even this we have been so generous. You scored an F.”

He further accused the government of “mind-boggling” intellectual dishonesty because it was not being candid with citizens.

“You don’t even have the courage to apologise for it and try to see you make amends but you think you can lie your way through by understating the number of promises that you make.”

In February, the government came out with its own rating, saying it fulfilled 78 percent of its promises.

According to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the government had delivered 114 of its promises while 189 additional promises are in the process of being fulfilled.

Despite the scathing assessment, Mr. Ablakwa insisted the NDC was rooting for better governance from the NPP.

“We would wish that our opponents perform when they are in government so we will be challenged to think harder and perform better when we get the opportunity so it becomes a positive competition to the top.”

As part of the presentation, the NDC announced a website, www.nppfailedpromises.com, which contains its attempt at fact-checking the NPP’s manifesto promises.

The website, which was temporarily online during the presentation, detailed the status of the promises.