Sammi Awuku, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for the condemnation of what he calls the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) moves to undermine the electoral process.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Awuku said the NDC was “inciting the populace, calling and threatening people and inciting people to cause mayhem and destruction.”

The governing NPP also feels the posturing of the NDC is geared towards scuttling plans for a new electoral roll.

“For us in the NPP, we believe that the NDC’s deliberate attempt to intimidate people and the NDC’s deliberate attempt to also frustrate the process and ensure that we do not get a new and credible register is something that should be condemned by all,” he said.

Mr. Awuku’s comments follow a comment made by flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama, who said his party will not accept the results of “a flawed election.”

John Mahama however assured that his party still prioritise peace when he spoke at a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate the NDC’s 28th anniversary.

“As the leader of the NDC, I wish to serve notice that we shall do all in our part to make sure that the country remains peaceful and that the electoral process proceeds smoothly.”

The NDC has been at odds with the Electoral Commission and boycotted key meetings on the voter registration exercise.

The NDC was absent from the recent Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting on the compilation of a new voters register where it was announced that the voter registration would begin in June.

In December 2019, the NDC also walked out of an IPAC meeting meant for discussions on the new register.

The NDC’s IT experts also walked out of a meeting between the EC and IT reps of the various political parties.

The EC and the NDC are also currently battling in court over the legitimacy of the electoral body’s move to make the Ghana Passport and Ghana Card the only valid IDs for registering to vote.