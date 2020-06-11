The Supreme Court will on June 23, 2020, deliver its judgment in the case in which the National Democratic Congress’ case challenging the exclusion of the existing voter ID cards from the list of documents needed to register to vote in the 2020 general elections.

The Supreme Court today, Thursday listened to legal arguments from the NDC, the Deputy Attorney General and the Electoral Commission.

NDC had argued that the Court by its own decision had certified the existing voter ID as proof of citizenship and it is therefore at a loss as to why the EC is seeking to go contrary to that decision more so when the Court’s decision has not been overturned.

NDC makes old voter ID core case in Supreme Court as it drops new register argument

The opposition had prayed the court to declare the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections as null and void.

It has also asked the court to order the EC to include the existing voters’ ID card to the list of identification documents needed to register to vote apart from the Ghana card and passport.

But in court today, June 11, 2020, the NDC, dropped its case questioning the power of the Electoral Commission to compile a new voters’ register.

It however made the exclusion of the existing voter ID from the identification requirements its core case.

This follows a directive from the Supreme Court judges for the party to make a choice on which of their two reliefs they wanted a decision on.

The lawyer for the NDC, Godwin Tamakloe, who was given the option while on his feet in court opted for a ruling on the use of the old voter ID.