The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby, has tested positive for the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Sources within the Authority confirmed this to citinewsroom.com.

The NHIA is yet to give further details on the development.

She becomes the third government appointee to have tested positive for the virus after the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

The Mayor of the Secondi-Takoradi Metropolitan, Anthony K.K. Sam, who also tested positive for the virus, unfortunately, succumbed to it.

