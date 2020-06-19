The National Identification Authority (NIA) has extended its card issuance exercise in 13 regions.

The exercise which was supposed to end on 18th June 2020 in the 13 regions will now end on Tuesday, 23rd June, 2020.

The regions are Greater Accra, Volta, Oti, Northern, North East, Savannah, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Ashanti, Western North, Western, and Central Regions.

The Authority had expected that by the end of 18th June, 2010, “over 11 million Ghanaians will possess the Ghana Card.”

The NIA in a statement however said “the Card Issuance Exercise in the Eastern, Upper East and Upper West Regions will continue at Registration Centres during the Mop-Up Exercise”.

Below is the full press release

SGND: ACI. FRANCIS PALMDETI

HEAD, CORPORATE AFFAIRS, NIA