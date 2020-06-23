The National Identification Authority (NIA) has extended its card issuance exercise in 13 districts.

The exercise which was supposed to end on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, will now end on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

NIA in its statement explained that the extension has become necessary because some of the areas received their card issuance album late.

“The National Identification announces for the information of the general public that it’s card issuance exercise scheduled to end on Tuesday, 23rd June 2020 has been extended to Saturday, 27th June 2020 in the districts that received their Card Issuance Album late,” the National Identification Authority explained in a statement today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The affected districts are:

Adansi South (New Edubiase)

Asante Akim Central

Afigya Kwabre South

Asante Akyem North

Atwima Kwanwoma

Afigya Kwabre North

Sene West

Sene East

Asokore Mampong

Krachi East

Akatsi South

Asokwa

Adansi South

Below is the full NIA press release

