The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is hopeful that its parliamentary primaries will be incident-free.

The Director of Elections for the NPP, Evans Nimako, expects the 102,000 delegates across 167 constituencies to lead by example and exhibit restraint in the event of any tensions.

“We expect all party members who are delegates in this conference comport themselves and express the needed leadership expected of all them,” Mr. Nimako told Citi News.

Despite the already tense races, the party expects that “we expect that we exhibit high decorous in our actions and inactions.”

“We don’t want anybody to go beyond what has been put down I terms of the rules of the game,” he added.

Delegates are generally made up of the various constituency and electoral area level executives who will be voting at the 2,407 voting centres from 7 am to 1 pm.

But constituency executives, Members of Parliament, patrons of the party and foundational members will be voting at their constituency secretariats.

Sixty-seven constituencies will have candidates going unopposed with 101 constituencies having open contests.

A total of 374 aspirants are contesting in the 168 constituencies; of which 325 are men and 51 are women.

The elections are being held within the electoral areas to ensure social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols.

The NPP had already held primaries in constituencies where has no sitting Members of Parliament back in September 2019.